Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,684. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.