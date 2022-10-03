Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

