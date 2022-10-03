Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.36. 6,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $204.57 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

