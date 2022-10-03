Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.61 on Monday, hitting $211.36. 6,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $204.57 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

