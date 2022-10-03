Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.51. 29,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

