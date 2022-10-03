Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $235.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,278. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.