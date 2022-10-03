Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
