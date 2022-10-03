Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.79. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.76. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.