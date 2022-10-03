Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 204 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.22. 8,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.56 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

