Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 209,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

