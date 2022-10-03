Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

