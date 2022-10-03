Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Ardor has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $95.18 million and $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00087588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064609 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031181 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018053 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007713 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000160 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.