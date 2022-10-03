Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.52. 65,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

