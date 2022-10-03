ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 210,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 117.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 195,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 76.93%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

