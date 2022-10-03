April Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. April has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, April has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One April coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Profile

April was first traded on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official website is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire April should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase April using one of the exchanges listed above.

