Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

