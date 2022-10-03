Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

