Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, hitting $84.85. 45,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,397. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.