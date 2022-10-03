Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

AIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 61.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 213.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

