Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AIV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.47. 1,310,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,706. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIV. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.