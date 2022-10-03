Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) Insider Acquires A$41,981.16 in Stock

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP – Get Rating) insider Ben Price purchased 493,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,981.16 ($29,357.45).

Antisense Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 19.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Antisense Therapeutics Company Profile

Antisense Therapeutics Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antisense pharmaceuticals in Australia. Its product pipeline comprises ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of CD49d, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, asthma, and other inflammatory indications.

