Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $166.14

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.14.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average is $137.09. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

