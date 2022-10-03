Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $64.68

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 839,247 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

