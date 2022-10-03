Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $241.05

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day moving average of $212.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.01 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

