Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.63

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

In other news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.