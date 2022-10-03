Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,410. The company has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

