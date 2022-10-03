American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 3.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.08. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

