American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American International Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AIG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,938. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at American International Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

