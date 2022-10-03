American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.14. 79,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.