Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

