Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.