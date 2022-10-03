Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,800.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,029. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

