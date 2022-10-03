Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

