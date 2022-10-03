Alpaca City Hits 1-Day Volume of $112,695.00 (ALPA)

Alpaca City (ALPA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Alpaca City coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca City has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca City has a total market capitalization of $244,090.91 and $112,695.00 worth of Alpaca City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.32 or 1.00044392 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064413 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00080092 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Alpaca City is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Alpaca City’s official Twitter account is @CityAlpaca and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpaca City’s official website is alpaca.city. The official message board for Alpaca City is medium.com/AlpacaCity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT. With the low barrier of entry, the city aims to gamifying yield farming so the amount of asset is not the only determinant of the yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca City using one of the exchanges listed above.

