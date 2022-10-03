AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

