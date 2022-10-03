Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) Insider Sells A$134,000.00 in Stock

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$134,000.00 ($93,706.29).

Alkane Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Alkane Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkane Resources Limited operates as a multi-commodity exploration and development company in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, titanium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company owns an interests in the Tomingley Gold project that consists of four gold deposits; and the Northern Molong Porphyry Project, which covers an area of 115 square kilometers located in the Central West of New South Wales.

