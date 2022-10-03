Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Cut by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 156.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

