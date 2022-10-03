Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $516.03 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,148,632 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

