Alchemist (MIST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,309.00

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00010368 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alchemist

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

