Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Alamo Group worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $122.27 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

