AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 110765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOS shares. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
