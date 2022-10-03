AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.06

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 110765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOS shares. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.