Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aimia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIMFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 577,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,559. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

