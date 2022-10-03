Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aimia Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AIMFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 577,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,559. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.
Aimia Company Profile
