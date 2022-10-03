AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 88145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after buying an additional 287,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

