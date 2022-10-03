Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) is Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000.

Get Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS WLDR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.