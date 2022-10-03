Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG traded up $5.42 on Monday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.