AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.85% of AerCap worth $85,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in AerCap by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,316,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,412. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.