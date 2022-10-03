Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:AENZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

