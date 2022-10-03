Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:AENZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ)
