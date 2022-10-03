Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANNSF stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.63.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.