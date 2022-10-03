AECOM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

AECOM Trading Up 0.4 %

ACM stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

