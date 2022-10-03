Adappter Token (ADP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $57.11 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Adappter Token has a market cap of $57.11 million and $3.15 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins. Adappter Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem.”

