Adam Selipsky Sells 520 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.80. 50,775,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,632,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.